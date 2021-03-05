Priceville to break ground on new community building

Priceville will break ground Friday on the city's new event and recreation center next to Priceville City Hall at 242 Marco Drive.

The over 10,000 square foot building will house basketball courts, a futsal court, a volleyball court, a walking track, fitness wings and a banquet hall to fit 400 people.

Priceville Mayor Sam Heflin says the city will now be able to host youth sporting events, community events and even private parties for things like weddings or Bar Mitzfahs.

"So we're starting to look for those businesses that want to come in and be a part of the Priceville area that is growing. Right now, we forsee that in the next five years, Priceville will double in size," Heflin said.

Heflin said that Priceville has not had a true downtown and that this center will be a step in making Marco Drive the city's "new downtown."

A previous mayor and city council started planning this in 2017. The building is expected to open in the spring of 2022.