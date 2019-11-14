Priceville replacing cracked Veteran memorial monuments

Monuments at the Morgan County Veterans Memorial are cracked, and the town said it has been an issue since it opened seven years ago.

Four of the large black granite monuments have cracks. The most damaged in the Marine Corp monument.

For Army veteran and long-time councilman, Tommy Perry, seeing these monuments in this condition is upsetting.

"We just want it to be what it's supposed to be," Perry said.

He said this has been an issue since the memorial was built. So far, they have replaced five monuments. Perry said they crumble in the summer heat. He worries if they become more cracked, it can turn into a safety concern.

So this time, five monuments will be replaced with a dark grey granite that is more durable to Alabama's weather. But, it comes with a hefty cost. More than $74,000 is needed to cover it. However, Perry said they have it funded for the most part.

Someone in Priceville donated $25,000 and Morgan County allotted $40,000 from its road and bridge department.

Perry said he expects the remaining $10,000 to come from donations from various veteran organizations.

The Priceville city council discussed this topic and approved the project at its meeting Thursday night.

Replacements most likely wont be in until next summer.