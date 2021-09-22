Priceville police officer: 'Go back to your trash in Decatur'

The Priceville Police Department is responding after one of their officers was recorded telling a woman to "go back to your trash in Decatur" and "It's a shame God allowed people like you to breathe."

WAAY obtained the recording and has independently verified the officer caught in the heated exchange with an equally upset citizen is patrolman Don Carr. The woman recorded the audio on her cell phone after being pulled over for a car license tag light being out was not given a ticket during the recent incident.

Priceville police sending WAAY 31 a statement Wednesday.

"The Priceville Police Department has become aware that a person who was the subject of a recent traffic stop by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department has sought to cast a Priceville officer who was present at the stop in a negative light by publicizing a verbal interaction she had with the officer," the statement begins.

"It is an unfortunate fact that officers sometimes encounter persons who do not conduct themselves respectfully. Nonetheless, the Department expects its officers to perform professionally in their dealings with the public, regardless of the conduct they face from citizens with whom they interact. This will continue to be the policy and expectation of the Priceville Police Department."

Priceville Police would not answer questions about any disciplinary actions they may take with the officer and said they won't comment as it relates to a personnel matter.

WAAY 31 reached out to the woman who recorded and posted the exchange for comment but has not heard back.