Priceville police arrest suspects accused of stealing medicine, guns, more from vehicles

Two suspects are in custody for vehicles burglaries that happened early Sunday morning in Priceville.

According to police, the burglaries happened in several subdivisions. Priceville Police Chief Rick Williams said the suspects stole thousands of dollars worth of items from vehicles, including prescription medication, firearms, electronics and clothing.

Police said one of the victims in Priceville assisted the department in finding the two suspects.

Haley Flood, 21, and Brandon Watts, 20, were arrested on Monday and are being held in the Morgan County Jail. Both suspects are charged with four counts of breaking and entering an automobile. Williams said it’s possible they will face more charges.

Police said they recovered some of the stolen items. The department warns people to always lock their doors, especially during the holiday season.