Priceville police: Suspects charged with multiple counts of encoded data fraud

On February 16, Priceville police arrested Dangela Tripp-Jackson, John McCaster Jr. and Demetrious Green on 18 counts, each, of encoded data fraud and a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge.

Encoded data fraud is a Class C felony, and Priceville police say this goes hand-in-hand with identity theft. The three suspects are from Chicago, Illinois.

Priceville police say suspects are using stolen credit and debit card information to “re-encode” things like gift cards and prepaid cards to steal from victims. They say it is becoming a growing trend for criminals to travel interstates and take advantage of nearby small businesses.

More charges are possible as new evidence is uncovered, Priceville police say. The suspects were booked in the Morgan County Jail, each with a $45,500 bond.