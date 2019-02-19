Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch - Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Priceville police: Suspects charged with multiple counts of encoded data fraud

The suspects were booked in the Morgan County Jail, each with a $45,500 bond.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 10:02 PM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2019 10:07 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

On February 16, Priceville police arrested Dangela Tripp-Jackson, John McCaster Jr. and Demetrious Green on 18 counts, each, of encoded data fraud and a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge.

Encoded data fraud is a Class C felony, and Priceville police say this goes hand-in-hand with identity theft. The three suspects are from Chicago, Illinois.

Priceville police say suspects are using stolen credit and debit card information to “re-encode” things like gift cards and prepaid cards to steal from victims. They say it is becoming a growing trend for criminals to travel interstates and take advantage of nearby small businesses.

More charges are possible as new evidence is uncovered, Priceville police say. The suspects were booked in the Morgan County Jail, each with a $45,500 bond.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 39°
Florence
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
45° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events