Priceville police: Madison woman researched obituaries, stole during funerals

Priceville Police Department has arrested a Madison woman Wednesday and charged her with four counts of third-degree burglary.

Police took to the Facebook page to say Jennifer Lynn Azizian committed her crimes while victims were attending funerals.

Priceville Police had video evidence of the suspect and her vehicle, but did not know her identity. Police obtained a search warrant for the suspect's cell phone after she was stopped by a Morgan County Patrol Sergeant after a possible burglary in Hartselle, the Facebook post said.

Following execution of the search warrant, the department said it was clear that the suspect had been researching obituaries for some time.

Once all evidence was combined, Priceville police obtained four felony warrants. Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell set bond at $15,000 per charge.

There will likely be more charges filed by other agencies, the department said.