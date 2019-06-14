Priceville police: Family says missing man said he was in jail

Chief Williams with Priceville police says the family of a man reported missing says they have made contact with him.

Bertram Lakes Moore, 64, was reported missing after his family hadn't heard from him in more than 24 hours. On Friday, Moore's family said he told them he was in jail during the time he was reported missing. Priceville police tried to confirm that, but they could not find any record of that.

Police say Moore is a FedEx driver from out-of-state, and his FedEx truck was parked at the Pilot Travel Center Thursday night, but he couldn't be found. He is diabetic, and police weren't sure if he'd had a medical incident walking from his truck and was in danger.

Priceville police, the Priceville Fire Department, the Morgan County Rescue Squad and K-9s from the Limestone County Sheriff's Office assisted in the search of the travel center, a building adjacent from it and the nearby woods.