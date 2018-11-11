Priceville honors Veterans with parade and ceremony

In honor of the men and women who served this country, The city of Priceville held their Veterans Day ceremony and parade.

Organizers said they're glad they held the program on Sunday before the rain comes in on Monday.

Hundreds of people came out to salute America's veterans. Many told me they wanted to attend today's activities in Priceville to say thank you to those who have served and who are currently serving this country. Many veterans said that this day is always special for them because they're able to share stories with other service men and women. After the parade, everyone marched over to the veterans memorial park for the ceremony.

"I was married when I went in (to Vietman). I had a lousy draft number, so it was coming sooner or later. I made the best of it. We're still married, and it'll be 49 years in February," said Robert Baker who served in the Army

"You don't realize how young you were back then when you see the young men and women now. So, it's a promise I made to them to live for them. It helps me wake up every morning," said Samuel Curatola who served in the Army.

"Since I'm in the legion, I go around and I shoot for the veterans when they pass away. I just love to represent the ones who didn't make it and make it home. I love to have the opportunity to show my respects to them," said Brandon Orme who is a Son of the American Legion.

The Gold star and Blue star mothers also laid wreaths at the memorial park. They were escorted by the Priceville Police Department.