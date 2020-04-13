Clear
Priceville church struck by lightning during Sunday’s storms

No one was in the church at the time of the accident.

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 9:56 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A church in Priceville caught on fire Sunday after it was struck by lightning.

Shoal Creek Baptist Church sits on Shoal Creek Road, south of Priceville. No one was in the church at the time of the accident.

A witness told WAAY 31 they heard a loud bang and within seconds saw the church up in flames.

