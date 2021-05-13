Priceville students' signatures will be sent to space

Students at Priceville High School have been designing hardware that will be used to train astronauts.

One class is now being recognized by NASA for their engineering designs.

"You know, it's not everyday that you hear of a high school student having something to do with a space program, just in a small town like Priceville," says student Katelyn Kirkland.

Twenty students in the Introduction to Engineering Design class signed a locker panel that will be sent up to the International Space Station when astronauts need new supplies.

"If they need new pajamas or something to eat, it's going to go into one of these [lockers]," explains Bill Gibson, the engineering specialist for HUNCH.

The students are being recognized for their work through NASA HUNCH, which stands for high school students united with NASA, to create hardware.

"They get to learn that they're going to develop things that NASA engineers will develop for prototype and modeling," says Gibson.

It started with a rough sketch provided by the engineering specialist for HUNCH. The students then created professional drawings of the iconic blue handles astronauts use in space to get around.

"These parts assemble with geometric constraints to form a handle that they use to move around," explains student Braxton Voss.

The handles are used to train astronauts at Redstone Arsenal.

"To train them how to hold on and support themselves so they don't float away from their workspace. And so any time you see pictures or videos of astronauts in space, you'll see the NASA blue handles everywhere," says engineering academy teacher Alesia Doran.

Students are proud that their work is being recognized.

"It's amazing, just how working with people and connections can get you in to do something that goes into space," says Voss.

And their teacher is excited as well.

"It's so exciting to see your name being flown to the International Space Station," says Doran.

Their designs for those handles will be used to train students from other schools in the HUNCH program starting next year.