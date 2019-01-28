Priceville Police: Snow cancels crime, ‘really dumb things’

With cold temperatures and snow forecast to be on the way to the area, the Priceville Police Department in Morgan County is getting ready with a little humor.
The department took to its Facebook page this morning with this message for the public: “Due to the extreme cold and heavy snow predictions all crime and doing really dumb things has been cancelled until further notice.”
Public safety officials throughout the Tennessee Valley no doubt will be working extra hours in frigid conditions the next day or so, so be mindful of their work when you are out and about.
