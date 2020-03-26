Priceville Police, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting

The Priceville Police Department and Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting off Old Somerville Road and Hwy. 67 about 4 p.m. Thursday.
Law enforcement says one person was killed and a suspect is in custody.
The scene is secure and the public is not in danger, according to Priceville police.
