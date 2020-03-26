Clear
Priceville Police, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting

Law enforcement says one person was shot.

Posted: Mar 26, 2020 6:03 PM
Updated: Mar 26, 2020 6:34 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn, Shosh Bedrosian

The Priceville Police Department and Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting off Old Somerville Road and Hwy. 67 about 4 p.m. Thursday.

Law enforcement says one person was killed and a suspect is in custody.

The scene is secure and the public is not in danger, according to Priceville police.

