Priceville High School put on lockdown due to student bringing gun to school

Priceville High School was put on lockdown after a student brought a gun to school, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

The school is secure, the sheriff’s office said.

The school administration confiscated a weapon from a student, according to a statement from Morgan County Schools Superintendent Robert Elliott Jr.

The student is in Priceville Police Department custody and the investigation is ongoing.

No threats toward students or staff have been identified.

Priceville Police Department has given us the all clear and Priceville High School has resumed normal operations.

