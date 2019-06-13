Priceville police: Multiple agencies searching for man reported missing near Pilot Travel Center

UPDATE: Priceville police say a search is underway for a man, 54-year-old Bertram Lakes Moore, after his family reported him missing when they hadn't heard from him in more than 24 hours.

Police say the man is a FedEx driver from out-of-state, and his FedEx truck is parked at the Pilot Travel Center. They don't know if he's in danger. He is diabetic, and police aren't sure if he had a medical incident walking from his truck.

Priceville police, the Priceville Fire Department, the Morgan County Rescue Squad and K-9s from the Limestone County Sheriff's Office are at the scene, which includes the travel center, a building adjacent from it and nearby woods.

Police do not know what time the man was last seen.

