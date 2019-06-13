Clear

Priceville police: Multiple agencies searching for man reported missing near Pilot Travel Center

Bertram Lakes Moore

A search and rescue effort is underway at and near a Pilot Travel Center in Priceville.

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 9:40 PM
Updated: Jun 13, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: Priceville police say a search is underway for a man, 54-year-old Bertram Lakes Moore, after his family reported him missing when they hadn't heard from him in more than 24 hours.

Police say the man is a FedEx driver from out-of-state, and his FedEx truck is parked at the Pilot Travel Center. They don't know if he's in danger. He is diabetic, and police aren't sure if he had a medical incident walking from his truck. 

Priceville police, the Priceville Fire Department, the Morgan County Rescue Squad and K-9s from the Limestone County Sheriff's Office are at the scene, which includes the travel center, a building adjacent from it and nearby woods.

Police do not know what time the man was last seen.

----------

The Priceville Fire Department says a search and rescue effort is underway at Pilot Travel Center. 

The fire department says the search began during the day shift, and it is still going on. Danny Kelso with the Morgan County Rescue Squad said the department has crews on the ground conducting and assisting with a search and rescue operation. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events