Priceville Alum Kaleb Barker Out For Season At Troy University

Tough news for Priceville Alum, Kaleb Barker, the starting Troy University Quarterback will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL.
Trojans Head Coach Neal Brown, said Monday, Barker suffered the injury on Saturday against Georgia State.
The junior has a total of 1,013 passing yards and 10 touchdowns so far this season.
