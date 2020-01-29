Clear

Pretrial hearing rescheduled for Limestone County sheriff facing theft and ethics charges

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely

Blakely is facing 13 theft and ethics charges.

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 8:15 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

We’re now learning a court date for the Limestone County sheriff is being rescheduled.

The pretrial hearing for Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was set for Feb. 21, but it’s now rescheduled for five days later.

The attorney general filed a motion asking for the pretrial hearing to be moved to another day so all three state lawyers can attend mandatory training in Montgomery.

The defense did not oppose the motion, so the judge approved it and set the new date for Feb. 26.

A 10-page subpoena request was also filed by the state. It includes 50 potential witnesses that might be called to testify during the trial.

The list includes Limestone County Sheriff's Office employees, county commissioners and banks.

Right now, the subpoenas were only requested but not issued.

The trial is set to begin on March 9.

