President's former campaign chairman heads back to court

Ex-Trump campaign head faces 2nd sentencing in as many weeks.

Posted: Mar. 13, 2019 5:01 AM
Posted By: Nick Santana

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is due back in court for his second sentencing hearing in as many weeks.

Manafort faces up to 10 additional years in prison when he's sentenced in Washington on Wednesday in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

The hearing comes a week after a judge in Virginia sentenced Manafort to 47 months in prison, far below what government guidelines recommended.

The Mueller team has prosecuted Manafort in both jurisdictions for charges related to his foreign consulting work. He was convicted at trial in the Virginia case and pleaded guilty in Washington to two conspiracy counts, each punishable by up to five years in prison.

A judge will decide Wednesday whether the sentences in the two cases should run consecutively or at the same time.

