Presidential hopefuls come to Selma Sunday

SELMA, Ala. (AP) - Democratic presidential hopefuls are coming to Selma on Sunday as part of their final push before Super Tuesday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Tom Steyer are scheduled to visit Selma.

The candidates are attending the 55th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday," the infamous 1965 march in which civil rights demonstrators were beaten on the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

Warren, Klobuchar, Steyer and possibly other candidates will attend an afternoon candidates forum.