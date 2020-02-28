Clear

Presidential hopefuls come to Selma Sunday

Credit: Ben Lowy/CNN

The candidates are attending the 55th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday," the infamous 1965 march in which civil rights demonstrators were beaten on the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

SELMA, Ala. (AP) - Democratic presidential hopefuls are coming to Selma on Sunday as part of their final push before Super Tuesday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Tom Steyer are scheduled to visit Selma.

Warren, Klobuchar, Steyer and possibly other candidates will attend an afternoon candidates forum.

