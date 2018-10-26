President wants to lower prescription drug prices

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has announced a plan to lower prices for some prescription drugs, saying it would stop unfair practices that force Americans to pay much more than people in other countries for the same medications. This comes less than two weeks before midterm elections.

Trump said in a speech Thursday at the Department of Health and Human Services that the plan could save Americans billions.

But consumers should note the plan would not apply to medicines people buy at the pharmacy, just ones administered in a doctor's office, as are many cancer medications and drugs for immune system problems. And it would take more than a year to put into effect.

