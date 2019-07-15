President of upcoming cyber technology school in Huntsville starts job

Matt Massey officially started as the president of the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering in Huntsville on Monday.

"There's so much work to be done, but it's exciting," Massey said.

He says he can't wait to start building the new school.

"Starting a school from scratch is really every educators' dream," Massey said.

In the next 100 days, Massey told WAAY 31 he plans to develop the curriculum and student life program for the school. He will also tour the interim facility and start creating a timeline for the new school to be built. He says this is important to do before students arrive next year.

"Our resident students need to feel like they are very comfortable here. They love it and they want to stay," Massey said.

Massey says the school will help solve a national problem of cyber security. He plans on bringing in several local and national agencies to help teach the students.

"The FBI, maybe the NSA and the Army on a national scale," Massey said. "We can tap into local industries and local agencies, governmental agencies too, to really be the experts in the room to come in and these students will be able to see real world applications. Their classroom is not going to be within the building here. Their classroom will also be that work environment."

The school's program and curriculum will be available to all schools across the state. The upcoming cyber tech school will also be a professional development center for teachers.

"I see this working hand in hand with school systems across the state. I want to have an open door policy where if folks want to come around and visit and see what we are doing, they can. But, also, maybe we can do some outreach programs across the state too," Massey said.

Though it's a big project, Massey says he cannot wait to start his new job as president on Monday.

"It's going to be a lot of hard work and hills to climb, but it's going to be so rewarding and worth all that effort, so I'm really looking forward to it," Massey said.

The Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering in Huntsville is planned to open in August of 2020.