President of national school association visits James Clemens in search for innovative ideas

A special visitor gets an up close look at the special opportunities offered to some Madison high school students.

James Clemens High is the only school in Alabama getting this visit from the President of the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

Gregg Wieczorek is on a cross country tour. He's going to at least one school in every state in search for innovative ideas to share with principals across the country.

"We wanted to really highlight our ability to take kids and put them in environments where they get real hands-on learning. I think that's the best thing that we do," James Clemens Principal Brien Clayton said.

The high school offers several career-focused classes to make sure students have an idea about what they want to do by the time they graduate.

"Kids have an opportunity to see what careers look like in those particular areas of study. Rather than waiting until they're in college and spending great deals of money to see what that looks like," Clayton explained.

On Tuesday, the principal gave Wieczorek a first-hand look at some of those programs. It included an engineering class, an actual bank that's run by students and even a health lab, where students learn how to treat other student patients!

The programs eventually lead to internships, where students get real-life experience in their career track.

"That's usually reserved for tech schools and college. They are getting that opportunity here. I've never seen something like that at a school before," Wieczorek said.

Wieczorek plans on taking those ideas and putting it in a document along with other ideas from schools across the country.

"Every principal in this country does not have to create everything. We can share those ideas. Be connected and have those opportunities to work with each other," Wieczorek said.

The school principal says even if it doesn't work out and the student doesn't pursue that profession the programs still benefit them in some way.

"It's probably just as important for you to know what you don't want to do just as it is important to know what you do want to do," Clayton said.

Wieczorek says the way of learning across the country is changing and evolving from seven classes a day to a more career-oriented system.