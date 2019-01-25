Clear
President Trump's associate arrested

Roger Stone arrested on 7 counts.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 7:12 AM
Posted By: Nick Santana

President Donald Trump's associate Roger Stone, has been arrested at his home in Florida. According to special counsel Robert Mueller's office, Stone faces charges including tampering, obstruction and false statements. Stone is expected to make his first court appearence later today.

