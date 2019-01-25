President Donald Trump's associate Roger Stone, has been arrested at his home in Florida. According to special counsel Robert Mueller's office, Stone faces charges including tampering, obstruction and false statements. Stone is expected to make his first court appearence later today.
Related Content
- President Trump's associate arrested
- Country Music Association Awards nominations
- Trump assails White House Correspondents' Association amid Michelle Wolf controversy
- Local Alzheimer's Association hosting annual walk
- Hospital Association begins campaign for Medicaid expansion
- President Trump signs budget deal
- President Trump, Putin summit scheduled
- President Trump on allies' spending
- U.S. Small Business Associate Advocate to host Huntsville roundtable
- Locals react to President Trump's Immigration Plan
Scroll for more content...