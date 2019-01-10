WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is taking the shutdown battle to the U.S.-Mexico border, seeking to bolster his case for a border wall after the latest negotiations with Democrats blew up over his funding demands.
During his visit Thursday to McAllen, Texas, President Trump plans to visit a border patrol station and a section of the border. McAllen is located in the Rio Grande Valley, the busiest part of the border for illegal border crossings.
President Trump stalked out of a meeting with congressional leaders Wednesday as efforts to end the shutdown fell into deeper disarray. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers now face lost paychecks on Friday.
The unraveling talks prompted further speculation about whether Trump would declare a national emergency and try to authorize the wall on his own.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Related Content
- President Trump visiting the US/ Mexico border today
- Tensions simmer in Mexico as asylum seekers wait at border
- Visitation today, funeral Wednesday for DeKalb teen killed in wreck
- 66 children remain in the care of ICE following separation from parents at US-Mexico border
- Melania dons jacket saying 'I really don't care. Do U?' ahead of border visit
- President Trump signs budget deal
- President Trump, Putin summit scheduled
- President Trump on allies' spending
- Airline reports plane accident in Durango, Mexico
- Mexico braces for 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Willa