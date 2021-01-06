President Trump releases video telling protesters to 'go home now'

President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to ask his supporters who have breached barriers at the U.S. Capitol to be peaceful and non-violent.

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!

At President @realDonaldTrump’s direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services.

We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful.

— Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) January 6, 2021