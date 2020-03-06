President Trump to assess Middle Tennessee tornado damage on Friday

WAAY 31 is in Putnam County, Tennessee where President Trump is scheduled to arrive Friday morning to assess the extensive damage from this week's deadly tornado.

Hundreds of homes were destroyed, and 18 lives were lost.

People are trying to put their lives back together and recover. They tell us they are hoping to get reassurance from the president.

President Trump will not only tour the areas flattened by this week's storm, but he will also offer support to Tennesseans. He offered his condolences earlier this week, and we're expecting to see more of that on Friday.

The president is expected to hear from Gov. Bill Lee and Nashville Mayor John Cooper, along with Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter.

The White House says the federal government will help people recover from this tragic incident.

WAAY 31 has team coverage of the president's visit. Stay with us on air and online for updates.