WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump plans to address the nation at 10 a.m. CST Wednesday.
Trump faces one of the greatest tests of his presidency now that Iran has launched ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops. It was Iran's most brazen assault on America since the 1979 seizing of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.
Iran's missile strikes were in retaliation for last week's American drone strike that killed Iran's top general. Trump huddled with his national security advisers to weigh a response.
Top Senate Democrats are citing “deep concern” about the lack of information coming from the Trump administration about the Iran operation. They say they want Defense Department officials to provide “regular briefings and documents” to Congress.
We will bring you President Trump's remarks live on air and at WAAYTV.com at 10 a.m. CST Wednesday.
Related Content
- President Trump to address the nation amid showdown with Iran
- Trump to address nation after Iran attacks Iraqi bases housing US troops in retaliation for Soleimani's death
- President Trump declares national emergency at border
- President Trump offering unity in State of the Union Address
- President Donald Trump delivers State of the Union address
- Trump to address nation about 'crisis' at border
- Trump marks National Day of Prayer amid hush money scandal
- Trump's legal team prepares for showdown with Mueller
- Iran-Contra figure Oliver North named president of the NRA
- National Weather Service chief backs forecasters who contradicted President Trump