President Trump signs new Ashanti Alert law

We're learning more about a bill signed by President Trump this week to help find missing people. The "Ashanti Alert" will work just like the Amber and Silver alerts. This new alert will notify the public when someone between the ages of 18 and 64 goes missing.

"Every big change like this, I mean, this is monumental, in my opinion. Every big change like this just keeps coming with hopefully better improvements," said missing persons adovocate Angie Hunter.

Angie Hunter has spent the last year helping families search for their missing loved ones and she has no plans of stopping anytime soon. So she was thrilled when she learned about the Ashanti Alert.

"The families are going to be given hope because that's probably one of the words I hear most is 'I just feel like nobody's helping us.'"

Hunter recently helped the family of a Marshall County woman, Kendra Bayless, who went missing over the summer. Her body was found two months later. Hunter said Kendra met the requirements for the Ashanti Alert and she believes it could've helped save her.

"We knew that she was taken and this would've been amazing for her."

To qualify for an Ashanti Alert police must believe the missing person is in danger, has a mental or physical disability, or was kidnapped. If these criteria are met an alert will be sent through the same broadcast systems as an Amber Alert or Silver Alert. Hunter said she's grateful to the family who worked to put this law in place.

"God bless that girls family for doing this. You know, like that's just like overwhelming for me on behalf of them. You know they just really honored their daughter."

WAAY 31 reached out to the Alabama State Troopers and local law enforcement to see the impact this will have on them. The trooper we talked to was not familiar with the alert and couldn't provide comment.