WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says military tanks will be part of Washington's Fourth of July celebration later this week.
Asked Monday about his plans, Trump said tanks will be stationed outside but provided no other details.
Trump had wanted a parade of military tanks and other equipment in Washington after witnessing a similar parade in Paris in 2017. But that plan eventually was scuttled, partly because of cost.
This year, the president is organizing an event called "Salute to America" that the administration says will honor the U.S. military.
Trump plans to deliver a speech at the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday. The event will include music, military demonstrations and flyovers. The annual fireworks display will go off closer to the Lincoln Memorial than the Washington Monument.
Related Content
- President Trump says tanks will be part of July Fourth in Washington
- Oxygen tank catches fire, burning a woman
- Tesla tanks on Consumer Reports reliability study
- Dry weather poses new danger for Fourth of July in North Alabama
- Where to watch fireworks in North Alabama this Fourth of July
- President Trump's associate arrested
- An Alabama car dealership is giving away bibles, flags and 12-gauge shotguns in honor of the Fourth of July
- Fourth arrest made in deadly Huntsville shooting
- President Trump signs budget deal