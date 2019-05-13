WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he is adding $1.6 billion to NASA's budget "so that we can return to Space in a BIG WAY!"
Trump announced the decision in a series of tweets Monday about the budget.
He says that under his administration, "we are going back to the Moon, then Mars."
Trump also says he is making good on several promised budget reversals, including fighting for $300 million for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. Trump's initial budget proposal had sought to cut its federal financing by 90%.
Trump also says he has "officially updated" his budget to include $18 million for the Special Olympics after his administration tried to deny the games federal money.
It's unclear where the money to pay for the new spending requests will come from.
Under my Administration, we are restoring @NASA to greatness and we are going back to the Moon, then Mars. I am updating my budget to include an additional $1.6 billion so that we can return to Space in a BIG WAY!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2019
Related Content
- President Trump says he's adding $1.6 billion to NASA's budget
- $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs tonight
- President Trump signs budget deal
- President Trump wants $18 Billion to build 'big, beautiful wall'
- Alabama Senate passes responsible $2 billion general fund budget
- State of NASA Address
- NASA Shipper Launches Supplies
- President Trump's associate arrested
- Marshall Space Flight Center director: President Trump's $300M budget cut won't negatively impact center
- NASA launches NOAA weather satellite