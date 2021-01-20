President Trump pardons ex-lawmaker from Morgan County

A former state lawmaker from Morgan County who pleaded guilty to federal charges for theft of government property received a last minute pardon from President Donald Trump.

William “Ed” Henry’s pardon comes three years after he pleaded guilty.

Henry served probation for two years and paid a fine.

His pardon was supported by freshman Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville.

Henry was also a delegate for Trump in 2016 at the Republican National Convention after having served as a co-chair of Trump’s 2016 Alabama campaign team.

He had initially been charged with more than a dozen counts of money laundering, conspiracy and conspiracy to commit health care fraud, but many of those charges were dismissed when he pleaded guilty to the one count of aiding and abetting the theft of government property by offering three doctors a thing of value in exchange for referring their Medicare patients to his business.

Henry served in the Alabama Legislature between 2011 and 2018.