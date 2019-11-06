President Trump nominates Alabama judge to 11th Circuit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - President Donald Trump is nominating U.S. District Judge Andrew Brasher of Alabama to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
The Trump administration announced Wednesday that Brasher is being nominated to the appellate court. The nomination comes just six months after Brasher was seated on the federal bench in Alabama.
Senators in May voted 52-47 to confirm Brasher as a federal district judge.
Brasher was Alabama's solicitor general from 2014 to 2019. The position put him in charge of appellate cases and other notable cases, including defending Alabama's legislative redistricting plan and an attempt to require abortion doctors to have hospital admitting privileges.
Brasher is a graduate of Harvard Law School. He served as a law clerk to Judge Bill Pryor of the 11th U.S. Circuit.
