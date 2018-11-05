President Trump declares major disaster in four AL counties after Hurricane Michael

President Trump has declared that a major disaster exists in four Alabama counties, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Mobile Counties, after Hurricane Michael barrelled through the Gulf Coast.
This is in response to Governor Ivey's request that the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Public Assistance Program provide assistance to the affected areas.
FEMA helps to reimburse local governments, state agencies and other eligible organizations for some expenses they have incurred during hurricane relief. State and affected local governments can apply to be reimbursed for up to 75 percent of approved costs, like debris removal and road repair, through the Public Assistance Program.
“Alabama did not take the brunt of the storm damage, but many people in our state were affected. This public assistance will be very beneficial, especially to the small communities in the Wiregrass that have worked very hard to clear the debris and get power service back up for residents," Ivey said.
