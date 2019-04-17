President Trump declares major disaster in Alabama after severe weather in February, March

On Wednesday, President Trump declared a major disaster exists in the State of Alabama after severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding from February 19 to March 20, 2019.

This includes the counties of Cherokee, Colbert, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lamar, Madison, Marion, Morgan and Winston. The president ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the affected areas.

The White House says the federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private non-profit organizations on a cost-sharing basis. This is for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe weather.

The White House says federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures in Alabama.

“I’m grateful to the President and FEMA for granting this major disaster declaration. This is a step in the right direction that will help communities in North Alabama recover after the devastating flooding that hit the region earlier this year. I will continue to look for every possible avenue on the federal level to help the folks who have been affected by this flooding,” Senator Doug Jones said.