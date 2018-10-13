Clear

Governor Ivey thankful after President Trump approves hurricane disaster aid for Alabama

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey says the aid will be a huge benefit to affected communities.

Posted: Oct. 13, 2018 5:59 PM
Updated: Oct. 13, 2018 6:11 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - President Donald Trump has approved federal disaster aid relief for four Alabama counties affected by Hurricane Michael.

The emergency disaster declaration covers Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties, which are near the Florida panhandle where the hurricane made landfall Wednesday. Gov. Kay Ivey, in a news release, says Saturday's declaration means the counties will get funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency Public Assistance Program to help local and state governments cover costs associated with preparing and responding to Michael.

Under that program, assistance will be provided at 75 percent federal funding for approved costs related to the storm.

Ivey said she appreciated Trump's approval of the state's request for help. She says it will be a "huge benefit to the smaller communities in Alabama that have been affected."

