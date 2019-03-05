President Trump approves Emergency Disaster Declaration for Lee County, Alabama

On Tuesday, in response to a request from Governor Kay Ivey that was made on March 4, President Trump approved a Major Disaster Declaration for Lee County, Alabama.
According to Ivey's office, this triggers the release of federal funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency Public Assistance Program to help people and communities recover from the damage that occurred on March 3.
“President Trump has been very gracious and pledged his unwavering support to Alabama since the devastating storms and tornadoes struck Alabama over the weekend. Twenty-three lives were lost and dozens of Alabamians were injured,” Governor Ivey said in a statement released by her office. “This is a difficult time for the state of Alabama, but knowing that we have this additional assistance, and the support of our president and folks across the country, we will get through this together. We will recover, and we will lift up Lee County in this time of need.”
For more information about the tornado that splintered homes, killed 23 people and injured 90 more in Alabama, click HERE.
