President Trump announces where he is donating part of his salary

President Trump announced the $100,000 dollars he earned in the third-quarter of 2018 will be donated to a charity which helps people battling alcoholism, the Associated Press reported. According to Fortune Magazine, the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism describes itself as the number one founder of alcohol research. The cause is one that is very personal to President Trump; his older brother died in 1981 after years spent battling addiction. The President has previously said he avoids alcohol specifically because of the death of his brother. It was during his campaign when Donald Trump said he would not accept a salary as president. However, by law he must draw a salary. Instead he just donates the money to various organizations.