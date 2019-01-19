President Trump offers end to shutdown

Minutes ago, President Trump offered a deal to end the partial shutdown of the federal government. President Trump made a speech at 3 PM Central Time. He offered a compromise on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and Temporary Protected Status programs.
He said the immigration system in the U.S. has been broken for a long time. The President offered a 3-year extension for 700,000 DACA participants. The deal woud also offer protections for 300,000 illegal immigrants Temporary Protected Status.
In exchange, the President wants $5.7 Billion to build a barrier at our southern border with Mexico to stop illegal immigration, drugs, and criminals from coming in.
But, according to the Associated Press, Democrats were already disparaging the proposal from President Trump before he even began his announcement. Ahead of the President's speech, Democratic senator, Richard Durbin of Illinois, says Trump's proposal is unacceptable.
