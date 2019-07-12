Clear
BREAKING NEWS: President Trump: Labor Secretary Acosta resigns amid child sex abuse deal scrutiny Full Story

President Trump: Labor Secretary Acosta resigns amid child sex abuse deal scrutiny

Alexander Acosta

Acosta says stepping aside was the right decision.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 8:52 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta is stepping down following criticism of his handling of a plea deal with a wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls.

Trump announced the news with Acosta by his side at the White House as Trump left on a trip to the Midwest.

Acosta says stepping aside was the right decision.

He was the U.S. attorney in Miami when he oversaw a 2008 nonprosecution agreement with Epstein. Epstein avoided federal charges and served 13 months in jail.

Similar charges recently filed against Epstein by federal prosecutors in New York had put Acosta's role in the 2008 deal under renewed scrutiny.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events