WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta is stepping down following criticism of his handling of a plea deal with a wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls.
Trump announced the news with Acosta by his side at the White House as Trump left on a trip to the Midwest.
Acosta says stepping aside was the right decision.
He was the U.S. attorney in Miami when he oversaw a 2008 nonprosecution agreement with Epstein. Epstein avoided federal charges and served 13 months in jail.
Similar charges recently filed against Epstein by federal prosecutors in New York had put Acosta's role in the 2008 deal under renewed scrutiny.
Related Content
- President Trump: Labor Secretary Acosta resigns amid child sex abuse deal scrutiny
- Homeland Security secretary resigns
- Two men charged with child sex abuse
- President Trump signs budget deal
- New York passes Child Victims Act, allowing child sex abuse survivors to sue their abusers
- Boaz man facing child porn, sex abuse charges
- Madison County authorities charge man with child sex abuse
- Gadsden man in custody for child sex abuse charges
- Lauderdale Co. investigators arrest man on child sex abuse charges
- Limestone County suspects charged with sex abuse of a child