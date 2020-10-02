President Donald Trump now being treated with Remdesivir to fight coronavirus

President Donald Trump is now taking part in Remdesivir therapy to treat his coronavirus.

Cmdr. Sean Conley, physician to the president, released the information late Friday. Trump originally was said to have received a dose of Regeneron's antibody cocktail.

Conley said Trump completed his first dose of Remdesivir Friday evening "and is resting comfortably" and "doing very well."

Early Friday, the president announced that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus. This came after Hope Hicks, counselor to the president, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

Trump has been admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on the advice of his doctors. White House officials say the visit is precautionary and that Trump will work from the hospital’s presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to continue his official duties.

Before Trump was taken to Walter Reed, Conley said he had received “a single 8 gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail” to treat his case of coronavirus, according to the White House.

“In addition … the president has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin,” he said.

Famotidine is an antihistamine and antacid. Melatonin is primarily used as a natural sleep aid.

Conley said first lady Melania Trump “remains well with only a mild cough and headache.”