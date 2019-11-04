Clear
BREAKING NEWS President Donald Trump expected in Tuscaloosa Saturday for Alabama vs. LSU Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

President Donald Trump expected in Tuscaloosa Saturday for Alabama vs. LSU

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump is expected to attend Saturday's college football matchup between top-ranked University of Alabama and Louisiana State University.

Posted: Nov 4, 2019 4:24 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is expected to attend Saturday's college football matchup between top-ranked University of Alabama and Louisiana State University.

The Federal Aviation Administration is advising that Trump will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the game.

It will be the third Trump visit to a high-profile sporting event in as many weeks. Last month Trump attended Game 5 of the World Series in Washington, and Trump traveled to New York on Saturday to watch Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 244 at Madison Square Garden.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events