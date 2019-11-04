President Donald Trump expected in Tuscaloosa Saturday for Alabama vs. LSU

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is expected to attend Saturday's college football matchup between top-ranked University of Alabama and Louisiana State University.
The Federal Aviation Administration is advising that Trump will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the game.
It will be the third Trump visit to a high-profile sporting event in as many weeks. Last month Trump attended Game 5 of the World Series in Washington, and Trump traveled to New York on Saturday to watch Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 244 at Madison Square Garden.
