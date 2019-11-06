President Donald Trump confirms he's coming for Alabama vs. LSU

President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday that he's headed to Tuscaloosa for Saturday's Alabama vs. LSU football game.

"This Saturday, I'm going to be at a certain game," Trump said to a rally in Louisiana. "Let's see, it's LSU versus a pretty good team from Alabama.

"And I hear and I'm a football fan and I hear you have a great quarterback we're going to see. And I'm actually going to the game, I said, that's the game I want to go to. So that'll be that'll be tremendous. Two great teams, two great teams."

