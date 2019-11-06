Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

President Donald Trump confirms he's coming for Alabama vs. LSU

President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

"This Saturday, I'm going to be at a certain game," Trump said to a rally in Louisiana.

Posted: Nov 6, 2019 9:57 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday that he's headed to Tuscaloosa for Saturday's Alabama vs. LSU football game.

"This Saturday, I'm going to be at a certain game," Trump said to a rally in Louisiana. "Let's see, it's LSU versus a pretty good team from Alabama.

"And I hear and I'm a football fan and I hear you have a great quarterback we're going to see. And I'm actually going to the game, I said, that's the game I want to go to. So that'll be that'll be tremendous. Two great teams, two great teams."

Watch the clip below:

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events