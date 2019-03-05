Clear
President Donald Trump coming to Alabama to see tornado damage

President Donald Trump

The tornado that hit Sunday was the nation's deadliest in nearly six years.

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 1:06 PM
Updated: Mar. 5, 2019 1:52 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

From The Associated Press:

President Donald Trump says he'll visit Alabama on Friday to see the area devastated by a tornado that killed 23 people.

Trump says "it's been a tragic situation but a lot of good work is being done."

The president says he's been in regular touch with the governors of Alabama and Georgia.

