President Donald Trump coming to Alabama to see tornado damage

From The Associated Press:

President Donald Trump says he'll visit Alabama on Friday to see the area devastated by a tornado that killed 23 people.

Trump says "it's been a tragic situation but a lot of good work is being done."

The president says he's been in regular touch with the governors of Alabama and Georgia.

The tornado that hit Sunday was the nation's deadliest in nearly six years.

