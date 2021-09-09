President Biden mandates COVID-19 vaccines for businesses with more than 100 employees

Thursday afternoon, the Biden administration announced a new vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees.

Under authority from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), all employees will be required to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or show a weekly negative COVID test.

In his announcement, President Biden said the new mandate is an emergency rule from the Department of Labor to forcibly increase vaccinations among the nearly 80 million people that have still not gotten the shot.

"This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated," says President Biden. But he is hoping to change that, by implementing mandatory COVID vaccines or regular testing under authority from OSHA.

Opponents are already calling it "big government over-reach" and unconstitutional. But Huntsville attorney Michael Timberlake says it will likely be seen as one more of the many regulations businesses have to abide by.

"In the eyes of OSHA this is going to be something that's a workplace safety rule that they're going to require. Like again, it's no different than any other rule, like the steel toed boots rule," explains Timberlake.

Vaccines and regular testing will be part of workplace safety regulations for businesses with more than 100 employees.

"It's needed, and we're going to have the cry babies, we're going to have the people saying it's not fair, but it's not fair to the ones who are vaccinated either," says Huntsville resident James Mason.

While some people like Mason applaud the new mandate, others are willing to lose their job in defiance.

"The only decision we're left with is you're going to be out of a job," says Sierra Perez.

Perez and her husband have decided not to get the COVID vaccine. If her husband's workplace requires him to get the shot, he'll be out of a job.

"It's hard, it's hard to think you know what, we may have to really pinch pennies, we may have to sell our house, we may have to figure out what our next steps are, we may have to see can we find a job who has under 100 employees that's willing to take somebody who has not been vaccinated," says Perez.

Although many people might not agree with the president's mandate, it does not change the legality of it.

"Just because some people don't like it does not mean it's going to be constitutional - unconstitutional. But I certainly think it's going to be contested in court," says Timberlake.

State officials like Governor Kay Ivey and Congressman Aderholt have already released statements saying they expect Biden's mandate to be challenged in court. However, attorney Timberlake says the court challenge might be difficult to uphold since the mandate would be under legitimate rule making authority from OSHA.