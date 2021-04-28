President Biden to deliver first address to joint session of Congress

President Joe Biden will deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress Wednesday night.

Biden will use his address to pitch a $1.8 trillion investment in children, families and education that would transform the role government plays in American life. He delivers the Wednesday night speech on the eve of his 100th day in office.

Biden will lay out a sweeping proposal for universal preschool, two years of free community college, $225 billion for child care and monthly payments of at least $250 to parents.

