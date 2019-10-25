Prescription drug, vaping device take back day locations in North Alabama

Saturday is the Drug Enforcement Administration’s 18th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Collection sites manned by registered law enforcement partners will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public can find a nearby collection site HERE or by calling 800-882-9539. This service is free and anonymous.

DEA will now accept vaping devices and cartridges – in addition to tablets, capsules, patches and other medications in solid forms – at any of its drop off locations.

DEA is doing all it can to help dispose safely of vaping devices and liquids to get these products off our street and out of the hands of children.

It is important to note that DEA cannot accept devices containing lithium ion batteries. If batteries cannot be removed prior to drop-off, DEA encourages individuals to consult with stores that recycle lithium ion batteries.

Some locations in North Alabama include:

Huntsville Police Department, 815 Wheeler Ave.

Kroger, 7090 University Drive, Huntsville

Walmart, 11610 S. Memorial Parkway, Huntsville

Madison Police Department, 100 Hughes Road

Alabama A&M Public Safety, 453 Campus Road

CVS, 5859 Hwy. 53, Harvest

CVS, 12275 Hwy. 231/431, Meridianville

Walmart stores in Marshall County