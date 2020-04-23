Prepping for college during a pandemic

GianCarlo Valdez is gearing up to go to college and play D1 ball for Stetson, but the road to the next level looks a little different during the coronavirus pandemic.

Valdez is using his final weeks of high school to prepare him for college.

"Teaching ourselves in our home is helpful, because that's what college is," Valdez said.

Besides schoolwork, the Decatur Heritage senior is finding new ways to keep a normal routine.

"We bought weights from the school, so that's been pretty good," Valdez said.

The Stetson Basketball signee says he's fine tuning certain skills during the quarantine.

"I'd say my dribbling, and I'm trying to get better at my shooting," Valdez said. "Most of what I'm doing is like working out of my body, because like I'm skinny and need to get bigger, like condition."

It's up in the air when he gets to move to Florida, but he's scheduled to start summer classes in June.

He's not panicking though, because his coach is in constant communication.

"We talk everyday, or almost four times a week so that's pretty good," Valdez said.

While he'll miss playing ball for the Eagles, he's ready for the next chapter.

"I just wanna new environment, new teammates, already been talking to them a lot so we have a connection, so I'm just ready to get down there."

Stetson is part of of the ASUN conference.

So next season he'll face off against his best friend, and fellow North Alabama native, Tommy Murr, who is playing at Lipscomb.