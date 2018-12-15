Clear

Preparing for student sex offenders to return to school

School districts are working to comply with a law that requires children under 16 to have the opportunity to learn. The districts would work with low-level sex offenders to help them get an education.

Posted: Dec. 15, 2018 3:26 PM
Updated: Dec. 15, 2018 3:27 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama education officials plan to create a model policy so that all public school systems are ready to monitor student sex offenders in two years.

State Superintendent Eric Mackey says that each local education authority can use it as their own policy by the 2020-2021 school year.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that Alabama's mandatory attendance law means that local boards of education must ensure that children younger than 16 in their districts are enrolled in some form of schooling - whether public, private, parochial schools or home-schooled.

Mackey said that low-level sex offenders can return to the public school system once they are adjudicated. The policy is aimed at making sure those students are supervised and that other students are not harmed.

