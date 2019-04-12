Crews preparing Madison County roads ahead of severe storms

WAAY 31 reached out to the Alabama Department of Transportation and Madison Public Works to see what they are doing to prepare roads ahead of this weekend's storms.

"Something like that will happen. I can see it happening," said Steve Lowry, who lives in Madison County.

Lowry fears this weekend's severe storms will cause more road problems like the 15-foot sinkhole that appeared on Alabama Highway 53 near Burwell Road this week.

"It tears up the roads. It destroys them, you know it does," Lowry said.

Crews finished filling up the sinkhole Friday afternoon, but they say their work is not done yet, as the rain could cause more potholes to appear.

"It's a big concern to a lot of people, and it's a problem," Lowry said.

The Alabama Department of Transportation and Madison Public Works both say they have been consistently patching up pot holes. They say they can't do anything to prepare the roads ahead of the storms, but they are ready to patch up any new potholes that pop up as soon as Monday.

Lowry says flooding is another issue he often sees during severe storms.

The Emergency Management Agency says there is a low chance for flooding during Saturday's storms, but brief flash flooding is still possible. The crew chief for Madison Public Works says they've already taken steps to prevent roads from flooding.

"We are already out checking out all the main drains and making sure they are not stopped up," Mike Gentle said.