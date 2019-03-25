Huntsville volunteer group returns from helping tornado victims in Lee County

A volunteer group from Huntsville is back after helping tornado victims in Lee County. The group, Prepare and Respond, went to Beauregard over the weekend to help clean up.

The volunteers told WAAY 31 the clean-up in Lee County is almost done, but that means the rebuilding process is just beginning.

"One family in particular lost everything. It's a mother, father and daughter, and all were thrown from the home," said volunteer, Danny Walker.

Walker is one of the volunteers with Prepare and Respond, a group from Huntsville that helps victims of natural disaster. He said people in Lee County lost everything.

"We were asked to move the home to the road, so it's not just the construction material, but also all their household items, their personal affairs, so it's kind of tough," said Walker.

Prepare and Respond volunteers removed trees from houses and helped salvage household items.

"We actually found a dress that she had. We were piling things up that looked like they might want to keep, and she was so happy that they found this little black dress," said Walker.

The group focused on a few families at a time.

"It was emotional for them to see their whole life being taken to the road," said Walker.

The volunteers returned to Huntsville Sunday night and said after seeing all that needs to be done, they'll be back soon to help rebuild.

"It's going to take a long time to rebuild and recover," Walker said.

Prepare and Respond is looking for people who can fix some of their heavy equipment that was damaged while they were working in Lee County. Those people can reach out to The Rock Family Worship Center.

The group said they hope to head back to Lee County to start rebuilding homes over the next couple of months.