Preparations you can do for your car before Tuesday morning

Additional layers of clothing and dripping faucets are standard when teeth-chattering temperatures strike, but many of us don't think about taking extra care of our vehicles.

We spoke with an auto repair shop owner about what you can do to ensure your vehicle works when you need it Tuesday morning.

When temperatures are in the low twenties like they will be Tuesday morning, don't just get in your car and drive off.

Let it run for a few minutes to get everything regulated so your car doesn't stop on you or shut down because it's too cold.

"There are weak batteries when it's warm, and when it gets cold out, it's a lot worse. Cars don't start and have to be towed in for a battery," said Kevin Call.

Kevin Call owns Kevin's Auto Repair shop in Huntsville.

He told WAAY-31 the weather brought several people in on Monday to get their cars checked.

Call says when it's cold like this there are various things that can go wrong...

Like door handles locking and freezing up and delays in engine start ups.

But he said keeping something as small as lubricant can help.

"Lubricant spray in your door locks and trunk locks so they don't freeze over," he said.

The owner of Lee's Car Wash, next door, said he worries how the below freezing temperatures impact his workers and equipment.

Ronnie Brown said he tries to keep his people who work outside with the cold water of the car wash as warm as possible

"We try to layer up, and keep something around our neck, keep our neck warm and cover our ears and our head," he said.

Brown told us when the weather gets this cold, they have to keep cars in an out every 15 minutes so the water pressure doesn't lock up.

But when we asked him how he feels working on cold days, he told us this:

"We're used to it, we been doing it for years. We open a little late, and close a little earlier," he said.

The auto repair shop also recommends you keep an emergency pack with items like gloves and a blanket in your trunk, snacks in your car, and a full tank of gas.